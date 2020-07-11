New Shadow Warrior 3 Details Confirm The Wang Still Hangs Lo

The free-swinging adventures of Lo Wang and his new grappling hook have been shown off in a brand new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 during publisher Devolver Digital's online smorgasbord of trailers and reveals. In addition to the arena combat that will surely be a focus for Lo's encounters, the trailer also shows off wall-running, a key feature that won't make its way into Cyberpunk 2077.

2016's release of Shadow Warrior 2 was particularly notable, not just for its comical levels of violence and one-liners, but also in the tech that Flying Wild Hog brought to the PC release. Shadow Warrior 2 was unique in that it was the first PC game to support both HDR as well as Nvidia's Multi-Res Shading Technology.

New Othercide Video Explores Unique Turn-Based Combat Systems









Have you already finished both Shadow Warrior titles and are craving a little bit more Wang? Here are some key features that might help Shadow Warrior 3 hang a little bit lower than the competition.

Bring a Katana to a Gunfight

Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes. Fancy Footwork

Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle. Execute Then Annihilate

Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic. Dynamic Combat Arenas

Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy. Neo Feudal Japan

Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Funny Business

Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

Flying Wild Hog's rampaging Asian stereotype shooter is prepared to blow us all away when it releases sometime in 2021. It's currently available to be wishlisted on Steam with no such word on a console release as of yet. Shadow Warrior 2 was first on PC with console releases following, so we can expect to see Shadow Warrior 3 perhaps take a similar approach. As to whether this means Lo Wang will grace gamers with his presence on current gen consoles or PS5/Xbox Series X, well, we'll just have to see what our fortune cookies hold.