New RPCS3 Video Highlights Visual Improvements Brought by AMD FSR
The PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 fully supports AMD FSR since last month, and a new video shared online highlights the performance and visual improvements it brings.
The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by the emulator's development team, compares a variety of games like Red Dead Redemption, Demon's Souls, and Tales of Xillia 2 running with and without AMD FSR.
FSR allows users to have better visuals at a similar level of performance, which is incredible for users with low-end graphics cards that struggled with using Internal Resolution Scaling. The few games which don't work with Internal Resolution Scaling can also utilize FSR without any issues, which is a huge improvement over playing at a native 720p resolution.
Even users with high-end graphics cards will see a lot of usage out of this as games which have a high RSX (PS3 GPU) load can lower frame-rates when scaling up to 4k. With FSR, you can use an internal Resolution Scaling value of 1440p, and then upscale to 4K with FSR. Visuals still look amazing, and frame rates will be higher.
The RPCS3 emulator can be downloaded from its official website.
RPCS3 is a multi-platform open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger written in C++ for Windows, Linux and BSD. It was founded by programmers DH and Hykem. Initially hosted on Google Code, the project was eventually migrated to GitHub later on in its development. RPCS3's first successful boots were primarily composed of small homebrew projects and hardware tests. The emulator was later publicly released in June of 2012 and gained substantial attention from both the open-source community and PlayStation enthusiasts alike. Today, RPCS3 is primarily developed by its two lead developers; Nekotekina, kd-11 and backed by flourishing team of GitHub contributors.