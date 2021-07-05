New Returnal Update 1.4.1 Being Rolled Out; Unlocks Several Platinum Trophies and Fixes Various Reported Issues
Returnal update 1.4.1 is being deployed on PlayStation 5, developer Housemarque has announced.
The new patch is scheduled for release within an hour from now. Based on the official release notes, it’s a minor update that addresses several reported issues. In addition, the new update unlocks several platinum trophies by replaying the Act 3 ending.
You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by Housemarque, down below. As always with new updates, please note that the game will be closed down while in rest mode when automatic updates on PlayStation 5 are enabled.
Returnal Update 1.4.1 PlayStation 5 Release Notes
Patch Notes:
- Platinum: "Atropian Survival", "Welcome Home", and "Sins of the Mother" Trophies can now be unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending
- Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes
- Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge
- Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances
- Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items
Returnal is available globally now for PlayStation 5. The third-person roguelike was released back in April of this year. Be sure to read our review of the game in case you’re still wondering whether you should pick up this brilliant title. We've included a short part from Kai Powell's review:
Save for an ending that crashes nearly as hard as Helios' entry onto Atropos, Returnal checks all of the marks for what a best-in-class roguelike should aim for: a gameplay loop that rewards the player for innovation and mastery, loot that can synergize to create some unstoppable character builds, and most importantly, weapons that simply feel right in the player's hands. Without a doubt, Returnal is one of the finest PlayStation 5 exclusives available in 2021 and those that are eager for the next great challenge can find plenty to look forward to with Selene's first steps onto the alien planet again and again.
