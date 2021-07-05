Returnal update 1.4.1 is being deployed on PlayStation 5, developer Housemarque has announced.

The new patch is scheduled for release within an hour from now. Based on the official release notes, it’s a minor update that addresses several reported issues. In addition, the new update unlocks several platinum trophies by replaying the Act 3 ending.

[Updated: Live Now] Upcoming Returnal Patch 1.4.0 Offers Audio, DualSense and Performance Improvements Alongside Bug Fixes and Tweaks

You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by Housemarque, down below. As always with new updates, please note that the game will be closed down while in rest mode when automatic updates on PlayStation 5 are enabled.

Returnal Update 1.4.1 PlayStation 5 Release Notes Patch Notes: Platinum: "Atropian Survival", "Welcome Home", and "Sins of the Mother" Trophies can now be unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending

Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes

Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge

Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances

Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items

Returnal is available globally now for PlayStation 5. The third-person roguelike was released back in April of this year. Be sure to read our review of the game in case you’re still wondering whether you should pick up this brilliant title. We've included a short part from Kai Powell's review: