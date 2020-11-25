Sony has rolled out another firmware update for its next-gen console, PlayStation 5 system update 20.02-02.26-00, and here’s what it does.

Last week, Sony deployed system update 20.02-02.25.00 and today we’ve yet another system update for the console. Like last week, patch notes only mention improved system performance, and additional details are unknown at this point. We’ve included a screenshot of the rather minimalistic patch notes down below.

PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Release Notes This system software update improves system performance

The update weighs in at 886MB - the same size as last week's system update. Hopefully, this new update addresses some of the ongoing crashing issues that some players are still experiencing. Seemingly, last week's firmware update addressed some of the reported issues, but not all of them.

We'll update as soon as we learn more about this new system update for Sony's console.

The PlayStation 5 is available globally now, although you'll be hard-pressed to actually find one. According to Sony, the console has completely sold out worldwide.