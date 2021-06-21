Over half a year after being pulled, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned to the PlayStation Store. Throughout this process, CD Projekt Red has remained elusive about when and how Cyberpunk 2077 could return to the PS Store, although they recently admitted that there were certain criteria Sony wanted them to hit. Well, apparently, they met those criteria with the recently-released version 1.23 update, because Cyberpunk is one against listed on the PS Store as of today. That said, it still comes with a pretty sternly-worded warning against playing on a base PS4…

Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation.

While it is somewhat disappointing that Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the PlayStation Store without the PS4 version being properly fixed, it’s not exactly a huge surprise either. Short of completely re-developing a last-gen version of the game from scratch, it’s probably never going to be worth playing on the base PS4. CDPR developed a next-gen game, thought they’d be able to squash it down onto the base Xbox One/PS4, and well... they couldn’t. Honestly, they should just stop selling the older-gen versions and just embrace being a fully next-gen game, but that probably won’t happen.

As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077’s recently-released 1.23 update fixed numerous mission and open-world issues and generally improved stability and performance. You can check out the patch notes here and a before-and-after-patch comparison video here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and is available to play via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Full next-gen console updates will arrive later this year. Anybody out there planning to buy the PlayStation version of Cyberpunk now that a few updates have arrived?