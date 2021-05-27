A new PlayStation 5 model seems to have been spotted through an official Homologation document from Peru.

The document was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @_akatama_ just now. The new PS5 model, model CFI-1015A, is being mentioned in an application filed last month for a new wireless communication module, module M20DAL1, inside the console. Sony filed the application on the 26th of April and the application was registered some days ago on May 23rd.

Sony Group Corporation has filed for FCC ID approval on M20DAL1 Wireless communication module https://t.co/gA6Vo40A5r — FCC ID (@FCCIDio) April 26, 2021

The reference to a new PS5 model in the official documents implies that Sony is planning to release a hardware revision of the console in the near future. Whether this is related to the rumored PlayStation 5 redesign is uncertain at this point. As covered earlier this month, Taiwanese outlet Digitimes recently claimed that a PS5 redesign featuring a new semi-custom 6nm AMD CPU will go into production between the second and third quarter of 2022. Apparently, this new custom CPU is said to be cheaper than the current CPU used in Sony’s next-gen console.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about this matter. For now, stay tuned.

The PlayStation 5 launched globally back in November of last year. Unfortunately, the console is still hard to come by although Sony has promised to increase production in order to satisfy more customers. Still, Sony has said that shortages are expected to extend into 2022.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Sony’s CFO, Hiroki Totoki, reportedly secretly told investors.

