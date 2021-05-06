PlayStation 5 Redesign Featuring New Semi-Customized 6nm AMD CPU Will Go Into Production Next Year – Rumor

A PlayStation 5 redesign is going to enter production next year, according to a new online report.

A new report from Taiwanese website Digitimes, as reported by Dr. Serkan Toto on Twitter, claims that suppliers such as semiconductor foundry TSMC will start producing the redesigned console between the second and third quarter of 2022.

According to sources, this new redesigned PlayStation 5 will feature a new "semi-customized" 6NM CPU from AMD, which is supposedly cheaper than the one that is currently used in the current design.

As Serkan Toto highlighted, Digitimes has a spotty track record, so we should take this new report on the PlayStation 5 redesign with a grain of salt. Sony has also released hardware revisions for pretty much all of its consoles, and Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki did recently reveal that the company was possibly looking into changing the console's design to increase production, so there is a chance that Digitimes' report is correct.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide. We will keep you updated on this redesign as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.