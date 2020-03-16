New OnePlus Logo Shows Up Online; Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on March 18th

Logo changes are part and parcel of just about every company, regardless of its size. Everyone likes to switch things up a little every now and then, and no company is an exception. One of the latest logo changes in recent history was when Google changed the classic Android robot to something more simplistic. Now, it appears that OnePlus wants to put a fresh coat of paint on its logo, according to a report by GizChina. Here's a sneak peek at what could be the new OnePlus logo.

As you can see, the new logo will be a lot less...red, compared to its predecessors. Ever since its inception, OnePlus' logo and branding have been centered around a particular shade of red that we've all learned to know and love. The new logo is, for the most part, identical to the older one. The iconic red box around the OnePlus lettering seems to be gone, and the lines that make up the '+' sign are slightly thicker. Oh, and the digit '1' seems to be shaped differently as well. Peripherals such as the packaging, charging cable, and power brick all bore the same red color, so it'll be interesting to see how the OnePlus 8 series will be packaged.

GizChina further adds that the new logo could be unveiled as early as 18th March, along with a few other 'surprises' from OnePlus. It is unlikely that any of the surprises will involve smartphones, considering that the OnePlus 8 series is slated for an April 15th release. Perhaps OnePlus will take the opportunity to officially verify the rumors surrounding the phones' release date. This will also confirm an important rumor surrounding the OnePlus 8 series' release date that has to do with its physical launch event. It is very likely that it will be online-only, given that large public gatherings are a strict nono in the here and now.