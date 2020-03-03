Nintendo Releases New Nintendo Switch System Update 9.2.0; Offers Even More System Stability Improvements  

Nintendo Switch System Update 9.2.0 has been rolled out by Nintendo which improves the platform’s general system stability even more.

Just like most of the previous Nintendo Switch firmware updates, and in the trend of Sony’s PS4 system updates, this latest system update once again improves the Switch’s stability. The official release notes don’t mention any other changes, but as with the majority of updates, it’s likely that Nintendo has included some undocumented changes.

The Division 2 Stadia Release Seems Imminent as Warlords of New York Expansion Adds Stadia Crossplay Option

To be thorough, we’ve completed the official release notes for the system update down below:

Nintendo Switch System Update 9.2.0 Release Notes Ver. 9.2.0 (Released March 2, 2020) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

System update 9.1.0 was released back in December of last year and its last major firmware update, version 9.0.0, dates from September 2019.

The Nintendo Switch has officially turned three years old today. Nintendo released the hybrid platform in March 2017. Since its launch, Switch sales have surpassed 52 million globally.