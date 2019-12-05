New Nintendo Switch System Update 9.1.0 Released; Improves General System Stability and Addresses Joy-Con Color Animation Issue

Nintendo has rolled out Nintendo Switch System Update 9.1.0 which improves the platform’s general stability and addresses a color animation issue when attaching the Joy-Con controller.

Just like new firmware update for Sony’s PlayStation 4, a new system update for Nintendo’s hybrid platform means more stability. Almost all previous firmware updates for the Switch have improved general system stability and this is also the case with the 9.1.0 update.

Aside from improving stability, the update also addresses a color animation issue when attaching the Joy-Con controller to the Switch. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included Nintendo’s official release notes down below:

Nintendo Switch System Update 9.1.0 Official Release Notes Ver. 9.1.0 (Released December 4, 2019) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including a solution for the following: Resolved an issue where the color animation was not displaying correctly when attaching a Joy-Con controller to the Nintendo Switch console.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo released the platform back in March of 2017. The Switch has been selling amazingly well ever since its launch, and as covered yesterday, the hybrid platform just had its best Black Friday to date with 830.000 units sold between November 24 to 30 in the US alone.