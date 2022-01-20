New Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.1 Released and Here’s What it Does
Nintendo has rolled out a new firmware version for the Switch, Switch system update 13.2.1, and here are the official and unofficial release notes.
Like most of Nintendo’s Switch system updates, this new firmware version seemingly only improves the system’s general stability – at least, that’s what the official release notes mention. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included these notes, as released by Nintendo, down below:
Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.1 Release Notes
Ver. 13.2.1 (Distributed January 19, 2022)
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
As is common, however, new firmware releases also contain some under-the-hood changes, and as spotted by known Switch dataminer @OatMealDome, this new system update also contains changes (likely bug fixes) to the console’s Bluetooth and SSL system components.
|TitleID
|Region
|Title description
|Title versions
|Update versions
|Title status
|0100000000000816
|ALL
|SystemUpdate
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|010000000000000B
|ALL
|bluetooth-sysmodule
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|0100000000000024
|ALL
|ssl-sysmodule
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|0100000000000809
|ALL
|SystemVersion
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|0100000000000819
|ALL
|BootImagePackage
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|010000000000081A
|ALL
|BootImagePackageSafe
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|010000000000081B
|ALL
|BootImagePackageExFat
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
|010000000000081C
|ALL
|BootImagePackageExFatSafe
|v874578000
|13.2.1
|Changed
[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]
Version 13.2.1 was just released.
Official patch notes state “stability” as the only change.
The @ylws8bot difference detector shows changes to the Bluetooth and SSL system components.
In my view, this update probably just contains bug fixes. https://t.co/bwn84U9nTx
— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 20, 2022
We’ll update you in case more information becomes available about the contents of this new Switch system update.
The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. The hybrid platform has been the best-selling platform for quite some time now, beating Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S.
