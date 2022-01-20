New Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.1 Released and Here’s What it Does

Nintendo has rolled out a new firmware version for the Switch, Switch system update 13.2.1, and here are the official and unofficial release notes.

Like most of Nintendo’s Switch system updates, this new firmware version seemingly only improves the system’s general stability – at least, that’s what the official release notes mention. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included these notes, as released by Nintendo, down below:

Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.1 Release Notes Ver. 13.2.1 (Distributed January 19, 2022) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

As is common, however, new firmware releases also contain some under-the-hood changes, and as spotted by known Switch dataminer @OatMealDome, this new system update also contains changes (likely bug fixes) to the console’s Bluetooth and SSL system components.

TitleID Region Title description Title versions Update versions Title status 0100000000000816 ALL SystemUpdate v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 010000000000000B ALL bluetooth-sysmodule v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 0100000000000024 ALL ssl-sysmodule v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 0100000000000809 ALL SystemVersion v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 0100000000000819 ALL BootImagePackage v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 010000000000081A ALL BootImagePackageSafe v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 010000000000081B ALL BootImagePackageExFat v874578000 13.2.1 Changed 010000000000081C ALL BootImagePackageExFatSafe v874578000 13.2.1 Changed

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] Version 13.2.1 was just released. Official patch notes state “stability” as the only change. The @ylws8bot difference detector shows changes to the Bluetooth and SSL system components. In my view, this update probably just contains bug fixes. https://t.co/bwn84U9nTx — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 20, 2022

We’ll update you in case more information becomes available about the contents of this new Switch system update.

