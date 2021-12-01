Nintendo Releases Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.0, Again Improving the System’s Stability

Nintendo has rolled out Nintendo Switch system update 13.2.0 globally, further improving the system’s stability.

Another Switch firmware update, another stability improvement. At least, that’s what Nintendo mentions in the official release notes for this new system update. Further changes aren’t mentioned, but as posted by Switch dataminer @OatMealDome, the new update apparently also includes support for a new Chinese rating system so the software startup screen (CADPA).

[Nintendo Switch Firmware 13.2.0] It seems that Nintendo added support for CADPA, a new Chinese rating system, to the software startup screen (the black screen w/ Nintendo and Switch logos) for Chinese-region games. The rating icon will appear in the lower left corner. pic.twitter.com/r4Xqkxmmkv — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) December 1, 2021

For the same of completeness, we’ve included the official release notes for Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2 down below:

Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2 Release Notes Ver. 13.2.0 (Distributed November 30, 2021) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

