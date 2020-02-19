Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Direct Dedicated to Animal Crossing for Tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to the upcoming Animal Crossing will air tomorrow.

For weeks, there have been rumors about new Direct episodes airing this month, one of them being a general Direct that should have aired last week. To the disappointment, Nintendo didn’t announce a Direct for last week. The other rumor, however, claimed that Nintendo would air an Animal Crossing Direct on February 20, and as officially announced by the company, this is indeed the case.

General Nintendo Direct Likely to Air Next Week; Nintendo Nindies Showcase Reportedly Slated for Next Month – Rumor

Nintendo officially announced the new Direct through Twitter overnight. Airing tomorrow at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, the 25-minute long Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will offer an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package.

Tune in on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m ET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! pic.twitter.com/3j4EaUw8Pl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

With Nintendo officially announcing the Animal Crossing Direct, there’s only one week left in February for the company to air a general Direct. At this point, we can only hope that Nintendo announces a new Direct for next week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on the Nintendo Switch on March 20. To celebrate the launch of the highly-anticipated title, Nintendo will launch a special edition Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch.