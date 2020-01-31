Animal Crossing Themed Nintendo Switch Announced by Nintendo; Available This March for $299.99  

Nintendo has announced an Animal Crossing Themed Nintendo Switch that will become available this March for $299.99.

The special edition Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons design will launch in Japan, simultaneously with the game. Interestingly, the US will receive this special edition Switch one week earlier on March 13. While not directly mentioned on Twitter, Nintendo’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing mentions that the Animal Crossing themed Switch will also launch in European/Australian markets alongside the game on March 20.

“The system takes design inspiration from the new game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (sold separately), with lovely pastel green and blue Joy-Con™ controllers that are white on the back, white wrist straps and a white Nintendo Switch dock, adorned with images of recognizable characters Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy”, Nintendo writes on the official Animal Crossing website.

Aside from the featured image above, we’ve included some additional lifestyle photos from the special edition Nintendo Switch down below.









Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches globally on March 20.

Beloved franchise Animal Crossing gets ready for its Nintendo Switch debut! If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered! Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!