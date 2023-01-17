New M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models Feature HDMI 2.1 Port

Apple has just announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a boatload of internal changes. The most prominent upgrade is the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities. Other than this, the machines now also feature up to 96GB of unified memory. In terms of ports, M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models feature an HDMI 2.1 port instead of HDMI 2.0. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models come with HDMI 2.1 instead of HDMI 2.0

On the 2021 version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple added HDMI 2.0 port that could support a single 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the latest addition takes things to a whole new level. With the HDMI 2.1 port on your new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models, you can connect an 8K display with up to 60Hz and 4K displays with up to 240Hz. This is a major upgrade for anyone looking to connect external displays to their MacBook.

The new MacBook Pro models feature the same design as but come with a boatload of additional improvements on the inside. For instance, you now get WiFI 6E support for faster wireless connectivity. If you are interested, you can get your hands on the latest devices from Apple's online store and availability will begin starting Tuesday, January 24. As for the price, the 14-inch base model will cost you $1,999 while the 16-inch base model MacBook Pro will cost you $2,499.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more information on the devices as soon as further details are available. You can check out more details here. Let us know what you think about the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the comments below.