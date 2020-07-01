New Leak Shares Details on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Price, Models, and More

We are getting closer to the official release of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3. Moreover, we're getting leaks every day and the wearable is shaping up to be quite a contender. Today's leak points to a very important aspect that we're all anxious to learn - the Galaxy Watch 3's price. Evan Blass shared a couple of details on Twitter this morning pertaining to the wearable and what we can expect.

Leaker Shares Details on Different Galaxy Watch 3 Models in 45mm and 41mm, Price, Finishes, More

The leaker shares an extensive list of models that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in. From the tweet shared below, we can presume that Samsung's wearable will be available in two sizes - 45mm and 41mm. Take note in terms of variants, the Galaxy Watch 3 will feature Stainless Steel and Titanium builds in Black, Bronze, Silver, and Bronze. Moreover, you can also buy Bluetooth and LTE models of the watch.

There will be 9 distinct Galaxy Watch3 configurations: - 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth

- 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

- 45mm Black SS LTE

- 45mm Silver SS BT

- 45mm Silver SS LTE

- 41mm Silver SS BT

- 41mm Silver SS LTE

- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT

- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 1, 2020

If we are going by the leaks, Even Blass coined that the Galaxy Watch 3 will hold a price tag between $400 to $600. Since Samsung is competing against the likes of Apple Watch, the pricing does make sense. Moreover, previous models of the watch also saw an increase in price year over year. However, if this is true, the jump this year is significant.

The original Galaxy Watch featured a price tag of $329 for the 42mm version and $349 for the 46mm. It could be possible that Samsung is differentiating its Galaxy Watch Active 2 pricing scheme with the Galaxy Watch 3.

Apart from this, we heard about the Galaxy Watch 3's firmware and most of the watch faces that will be coming with it. You can check out the leaked watch faces as well. Other details include a preloaded Spotify app, Microsoft Outlook instead of Samsung's Mail app, a new weather app, revamped music widget, "Information Edges", and more.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy 3 price? Do you think it will compete with the like of the Apple Watch?

