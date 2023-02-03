AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core CPU Now Available For Less Than $300 US

AMD's retail partners have dropped the price of the Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Desktop CPU below the $300 US range prior to Ryzen 7000 X3D's launch.

AMD Retail Partners Drop Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Desktop CPU Price Below $300 US

The current changes in the marketplace have caused companies such as AMD to reduce costs and withhold product shipments in hopes of "bouncing back" later in the year. However, with the looming recession creeping upon consumers, the temporary price changes could be permanent and even more satisfying for customers.

AMD also needs to stay competitive with its most significant CPU rival, Intel, which could be the case for the Ryzen 7 7700X. Intel's Raptor Lake series processors, namely the i5-13600 and i5-13500 models, offer similar performance to AMD's chip. Concerns are noted about continued price drops from AMD as the current 7700X at $299 will be lower than the Ryzen 7700 non-X variant that initially sold for $325 upon launch. The latter processor, along with the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, could outsell the Ryzen 7 7700X due to enthusiasts looking for capable overclocking processors that offer unlockable power limits.

The CPU is available for under $300 US at both Newegg and Amazon. At Newegg, you can apply the "BDNW25" code for $50 US off and the CPU also comes with a bundled copy of Star Wars Jedi Survivor which is worth $70 US of value. A similar coupon can be applied at Amazon where the CPU can be bought for $298.99 US too. Following are the current retail prices for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs:

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU packs 8 cores and 16 threads. The processor features a base clock of 4.5 GHz and a peak boost clock of 5.4 GHz. This processor is unique that it offers a lower 105W TDP or 142W PPT. The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X has an L3 cache of 32 MB and 8 MB of L2 cache. The original pricing for the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X was $399, which will now drop $100 since launch.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB (64+64+16) 120W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $599 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 144 MB (64+64+12) 120W $599 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $449 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 4.0 GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB (32+64+8) 120W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $349 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $249 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

News Sources: TechPowerUp, VideoCardz