New Halo Infinite Campaign Trailer Has Fans Thirsting For More
Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have released a new Halo Infinite Campaign trailer.
Last year, Microsoft showed off Infinite’s campaign gameplay and fans weren’t too happy with it. Following community backlash, the game was delayed, and ahead of the game’s global launch this December, we now have a brand-new campaign gameplay trailer which surely has fans excited for the game’s launch. You can check out the new gameplay overview trailer down below:
“Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide-open and adventure-filled Halo experience", Microsoft writes.
Halo Infinite launches globally on December 8th across Xbox consoles and PC. The title was officially announced at E3 2018 and returned last year with the world-premiere of campaign gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, 2020.
Campaign:
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. To experience the campaign, purchase Halo Infinite (Campaign).
Multiplayer:
Legendary Multiplayer, Freed:
Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns, reimagined and free-to-play! Seasonal updates evolve the experience over time with unique events, new modes and maps, and community-focused content.
Arena:
Halo returns to its roots with fair starts, on-map equipment, and 4-player squads to offer the ultimate arena-shooter experience.
Big Team Battle:
Create endless combat possibilities by mixing and matching a rich variety of weapons, vehicles and equipment to experience big-team mayhem and fun that embraces the full spectrum of the Halo sandbox.
Spartan Customization:
Become a Spartan that’s uniquely your own with a rich and deep player customization system. Earn and discover new cosmetic items simply by playing campaign or multiplayer. Or to obtain even more cosmetic rewards, purchase a Battle Pass that never expires and unlock new content at your own pace.
