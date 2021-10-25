New Halo Infinite Campaign Trailer Has Fans Thirsting For More

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have released a new Halo Infinite Campaign trailer.

Last year, Microsoft showed off Infinite’s campaign gameplay and fans weren’t too happy with it. Following community backlash, the game was delayed, and ahead of the game’s global launch this December, we now have a brand-new campaign gameplay trailer which surely has fans excited for the game’s launch. You can check out the new gameplay overview trailer down below:

“Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide-open and adventure-filled Halo experience", Microsoft writes.

Halo Infinite launches globally on December 8th across Xbox consoles and PC. The title was officially announced at E3 2018 and returned last year with the world-premiere of campaign gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, 2020.