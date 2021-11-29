Halo Infinite Copies Already Appear to be Out in The Wild

More than a week before its global launch, Halo Infinite boxed copies already appear to be out in the wild.

Halo Infinite launches globally next week on December 8th for Xbox platforms and PC, but as posted on Reddit, some already seem to have gotten their hands on the retail version of the title. Infinite’s multiplayer mode launched earlier this month, but the game’s campaign mode won’t be available until next week.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Clarity Boost Offers Sharper Images, But Only on Microsoft Edge Browser

With the boxed copies seemingly being out in the wild, fans of the franchise should be warry of campaign spoilers in the coming days. Of course, it’s possible that these copies aren’t actually in the hands of consumers, but rather at retailers instead. Still, a little bit of caution wouldn’t hurt for those who don’t want to get spoiled with campaign content.

Halo Infinite launches globally on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also be available through Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft and developer 343 Industries initially planned to release the game last year alongside the Xbox Series X|S but decided to delay the game by a year following community backlash.