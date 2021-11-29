Halo Infinite Copies Already Appear to be Out in The Wild
More than a week before its global launch, Halo Infinite boxed copies already appear to be out in the wild.
Halo Infinite launches globally next week on December 8th for Xbox platforms and PC, but as posted on Reddit, some already seem to have gotten their hands on the retail version of the title. Infinite’s multiplayer mode launched earlier this month, but the game’s campaign mode won’t be available until next week.
With the boxed copies seemingly being out in the wild, fans of the franchise should be warry of campaign spoilers in the coming days. Of course, it’s possible that these copies aren’t actually in the hands of consumers, but rather at retailers instead. Still, a little bit of caution wouldn’t hurt for those who don’t want to get spoiled with campaign content.
Halo Infinite launches globally on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also be available through Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft and developer 343 Industries initially planned to release the game last year alongside the Xbox Series X|S but decided to delay the game by a year following community backlash.
HALO INFINITE MULTIPLAYER BETA AVAILABLE NOW:
The next era of Halo begins! To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the franchise, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta is available now and free to play on Xbox and PC. Begin your personal Spartan Journey today with Season 1, "Heroes of Reach", and stay tuned for upcoming, limited-time in-game events and exclusive rewards. Halo Infinite's campaign is available for pre-order now and launches December 8.
Campaign:
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. To experience the campaign, purchase Halo Infinite (Campaign).
