New Galaxy Buds Pro Reveal Interesting New Features

At this point, the only thing that we don't know about the Galaxy Buds Pro happens to be the price tag of the device. Considering how pretty much everything has made its way to the public in the form of leaked information along with renders showing what the Buds Pro is going to look like.

We are aware that Samsung is going to introduce a bunch of new features in the Buds Pro, including active noise cancellation. However, a new leak has revealed more information about what Samsung is planning on doing.

Samsung Reportedly Working on a Tablet That Folds Three Times, as Well as a Smartphone With a Transparent Display

Galaxy Buds Pro Will Bring Active Noise Cancellation as well as 3D Audio Amongst Other Exciting Features.

According to the source, a teardown of the pre-release version of the Galaxy Buds Pro plugin app has actually revealed that the Buds Pro will bring 3D spatial audio for videos. This feature can already be found in AirPods Pro. This feature uses head tracking to offer you an immersive sound experience that makes it feel like audio is coming from all directions, making you feel that you are present in the scene whenever you are watching the videos.

The new feature will be using a combination of Gyro sensors built into the Galaxy Buds Pro, Dolby Atmos, and SoundAlive, and it is also going to need the latest One UI 3.0 running device or newer.













Another interesting feature that has me excited the most is the voice detection feature, which turns on the ambient mode and lowers the media's volume when it detects that you are talking to someone near you. A similar feature is also present in the Sony WH-1000XM4, but it turns the music off completely for a set time. Samsung is also going to offer you left and right hearing adjustment with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Additionally, you are getting features such as Bixby Voice wakeup and Gaming Mode, both of these features are already available on the Galaxy Buds Live, so you do not have to worry about it.

In addition to that, the active noise cancellation seems to have high and low settings. As for Ambient Voice, it has four volume settings. Additionally, the plugin app also confirms that the Galaxy Buds Pro is going to ship with a 61mAh battery inside each earbud, and there will be a 472mAh battery inside the case.

Honestly, I am excited about the Buds Pro, and I feel like they can easily and will easily replace my Galaxy Buds Plus. Samsung should be revealing them next month alongside the Galaxy S21 series.