Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leak in a 360-Degree Promotional Animation

We are fully aware that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 in less than a month since the official announcement is said to be on 14th January, and we have had a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro, as well. The buds themselves follow a design that is largely reminiscent of the original Galaxy Buds and Buds+. However, the case looks exactly like the one that shipped with Galaxy Buds Live, which is one thing that I am not a fan of since the case is on the larger side and is not easily pocketable.

The Galaxy Buds Pro Look a Lot Like Their Predecessor, and That is a Good Thing

The promotional animation is coming from the industry's tried and tested tipster Evan Blass who posted the animation on his Voice page that shows the Buds Pro in Phantom Black color, and by the looks of it, these earbuds are a combination of gloss and matte black, which honestly looks excellent. I hope the devices follow the same tone because I'd love a matte and gloss black Galaxy S21 Ultra. With that said, I won't keep you for long; you can check the animation below.

Honestly, the 360-degree look provides everything that we need to know about the Galaxy Buds Pro, but here is the thing, we are still not completely sure about what the specs are going to be. We know through previous leaks that these Buds Pro will bring active noise cancellation, better battery life, and better overall sound quality.

I have been using the Galaxy Buds+ since they launched, and while I love them, I am looking forward to seeing what Samsung has in stores for us as far as these are concerned. As expected, they will be launching alongside the Galaxy S21 series next month, and there is a high chance that Samsung might bundle these with the S21 Ultra, like they have done with the past generations, as well.