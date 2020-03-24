New Free Plague Inc. Game Mode Inbound With the Help From the WHO; Requires Players to Stop a Pandemic Outbreak

Plague Inc., the real-time strategy disease simulation title from developer Ndemic Creations, will be receiving a free new game mode that requires players to stop a pandemic outbreak instead of creating one.

The 2012 game has been on the rise ever since the COVID-19 outbreak back in December of last year, and back in January of this year, its developer was forced to release statement, pointing out that players should not take the game as a scientific model in understanding the spread of the coronavirus. "However, please remember that Plague Inc is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation, which is impacting a huge number of people”, Ndemic Creations wrote. “We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities."

In a new blog post on the studio’s website, Ndemic Creations has now shared that the team is currently working on a new free game mode that allows players to save the world from a deadly disease outbreak. This new mode is being developed with the help from the World Health Organization, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

When arranging our donations with the WHO and CEPI, we were repeatedly asked if we could make a game which let the player work to stop an outbreak. Therefore, as well as providing financial support, we are accelerating work on a new Plague Inc. game mode which lets players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak. Players will have to balance managing disease progression and boosting healthcare systems as well as controlling real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services. We are developing this game mode with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

More information about the free game update will be shared shortly.

Plague Inc. is available globally now across PC, consoles and mobile devices.