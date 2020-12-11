New Dragon Age Teaser Trailer Showcases Setting, Returning Character

A new Dragon Age teaser trailer has been released, showing more of the next entry in the series developed by BioWare.

The new teaser, shared during this year's edition of The Game Awards, showcases the game's setting and a returning character who is set to be the main villain of this new entry in the celebrated series.

The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero – someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.

The next entry in the Dragon Age series has been in development for quite some time, but very little has been shown so far. Back in July, BioWare's Mark Darrah provided a development update, revealing that work from home conditions are making development harder. Despite the difficult work conditions, however, the team is making progress.

The latest entry in the series is Dragon Age: Inquisition, released back in 2014 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The next entry in the series will be set after the events of Inquisition, so you should definitely consider getting the game in preparation for the next entry in the series. And there's no better time than now to do so, as Dragon Age: Inquisition is currently available for a reduced price on all formats.

The next entry in the Dragon Age series will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date.