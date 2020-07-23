Mark Darrah Talks Dragon Age 4; Progress is Being Made But Development is Harder Due to Working Remotely

Bioware’s producer on the Dragon Age franchise, Mark Darrah, has taken to Twitter to talk about Dragon Age 4.

We know that Dragon Age is coming, but EA and Bioware haven’t revealed much about the next installment. Last year, EA’s Blake Jorgensen confirmed that fans shouldn’t expect the title to arrive before March 2022. “Yeah, I mean, you should assume that there's, you know, Dragon Age out there, and we talked about it publicly that it's in the works and probably comes after fiscal '22”, the CFO said during a conference call. “But, you know, we typically don't give multiyear guidance this early in the year or multiyear guidance period. So I don't want to start giving '23 guidance now that I've started a hint on '22. But you should assume it's out there and plans are underway for that product, as well as some other products.”

So how is the game coming along now? According to the game’s producer, progress is being made, but working remotely as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, does make development harder.

“I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn't been a lot of that lately”, Darrah said on Twitter.

Fans of the series will be happy with some sort of news regarding the sequel, but as said, the title won’t be arriving any time soon. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Dragon Age 4 later this year.

While not directly confirmed just yet, Dragon Age 4 will be arriving on PC and the next-gen consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As always, we will keep you informed as soon as more info comes in on the title.