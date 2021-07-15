New DOOM Eternal Update 6.1 Packs Platform-Specific Improvements and Fixes Across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation and PC

Bethesda and id Software have rolled out DOOM Eternal update 6.1, which packs platform-specific improvements and fixes.

Following the recently-released next-gen update, this new patch is a minor one. Still, the patch addresses several campaign and Battlemode issues. In addition, this new update fixes an issue for players with AMD GPUs and allows setups with mobile graphic cards to enable Ray Tracing if the GPU supports it.

You’ll find the full release notes down below:

DOOM Eternal Update 6.1 Release Notes Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, PC Campaign All Platforms Fixed a bug where bullets would collide with gore and ammo pickups during combat

Fixed a bug with Cacodemon pathing during the boss encounter in The Holt in The Ancient Gods - Part One Campaign Xbox Series X|S Only The controls menu now displays the correct controller image for Xbox Series X|S Campaign PlayStation Only Fixed an issue where PlayStation users were prevented from rejoining private matches after being disconnected PC Only Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting the Challenges tab in the pause menu

Fixed the issue players with AMD GPUs were having that caused artifacting in a number of environments

PCs with mobile GPUs that support ray tracing can now enable this feature BATTLEMODE All Platforms Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s weapon skins displayed the wrong customization options

Fixed an issue where Demon players would become invisible to other demons when respawning with ray tracing enabled

Fixed Demon interface for Latin Spanish users with modified controller settings

Fixed an issue with the social menu preventing players from selecting another player with only one favorite or friend in the list

DOOM Eternal is available now across PC and consoles. Last month’s next-gen update offers increased performance, enhanced visuals, and support for ray-tracing, or 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or an optional 120 FPS mode. On PC, the update added support for Ray Tracing and NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0.