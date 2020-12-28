New Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Optimization Mod Improves The Game’s Performance With RT Enabled; Works With Patch 1.06
A new Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing optimization mod has been released that allows users to benefit from improved performance while still using real-time Ray Tracing.
CD Projekt Red’s latest title is easily one of the best-looking games to date, especially with Ray Tracing enabled. The rendering technique, however, is quite demanding and requires a fairly powerful setup. Those who’re looking to somewhat boost their in-game performance when using Ray Tracing might want to give this optimized setting a try. Good to know is that this modification also works with the recently released 1.06 patch.
Created by modder ‘Romelsalwi’, the “Optimized Raytracing Setting” mod for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 intends to make the game playable with Ray Tracing settings. Basically, it changes around some of the default Ray Tracing values that the game uses, allowing for performance boosts on some setups.
Please note that the optimized settings don’t always result in a noticeable performance gain. Then again, I can’t hurt to at least try it out.
Installation is easy and only requires users to copy the downloaded files in the “\Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config\platform\pc” folder.
Those interested should give this new Ray Tracing optimization mod a try through Nexusmods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available now globally for PC, consoles, and Stadia.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter