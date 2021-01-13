An all-new Cyberpunk 2077 Driving mod aims to provide users with a more realistic “Forza-like” driving experience.

We already covered the Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicle mod, which makes it easier to drive bikes and cars, but this new mod from creator ‘Hunter04119’ is suited for players looking for a more realistic driving experience, providing better braking behavior, handling, drifting, and better suspension.

Cyberpunk 2077 Climate Change Mod Makes Weather More Varied

According to the creator of the mod, this mod doesn’t necessarily make it easier to drive cars and bikes, but it does provide a more ‘Forza-like’ realistic feeling.

Installation of the mod is easy and only requires you to place the downloaded .ini file in the “Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config\platform\pc” directory. We’ve included a video of the mod in action down below:

The Cyberpunk 2077 Driving Mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods. In case you’re looking for a mod to manage all of your gathered mods for the game, be sure to check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Vertex Support mod.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now across PC, consoles, and Stadia. As expected, this mod is only available for the PC version of the game. A proper next-gen version of the game is slated for a release later this year.