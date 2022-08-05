Menu
New Cyberpunk 2077 PC Mod Increases the Quality of Numerous Decorations

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 5, 2022
cyberpunk 2077 pc mod decorations

A new Cyberpunk 2077 PC mod has been released, improving the quality of various in-game decorations.

Created by ‘SOSUINEPSIXUYU’, this modification improves the quality of items such as food, tools, cables, vending machines, forks, spoons, plates, furniture, and trash by improving the level of detail on said items. As expected, this somewhat could affect performance, but this depends on the setup used.

Installation of this new mod is a breeze and only requires users to extract the downloaded file(s) in the “Cyberpunk 2077\archive\pc\mod” folder. We’ve included some comparison screenshots down below, so judge for yourself whether this mod is worth a try.

Those interested can download the Cyberpunk 2077 Improved Decoration LODS mod via Nexusmods.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in December of 2020. The title is also available via Google Stadia. The long-awaited next-gen update for CDPR’s title was released earlier this year. On PC, the update also added support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech.

With Patch 1.5 — Next-Generation Update, Cyberpunk 2077 takes advantage of the additional power of the newest generation of console hardware, allowing for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements. On PlayStation 5, the game will additionally utilize the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functionalities.

The new update also comes equipped with a host of changes and improvements across all versions of Cyberpunk 2077. These range from further performance and stability optimizations, to tweaks to gameplay and economy, the open world of the game, map usage, along with new interactions for relationships and an overhauled Fixer system. Furthermore, new pieces of free additional content have also been introduced, including rentable apartments, new gear, character customization options, and more. Details regarding the new content are available here.

