Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Next-Gen Patch Now Live; Adds AMD FSR Support on PC, Reworked Perk Trees, Improved Enemy AI & More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available on PC and consoles, marking the debut of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions have been showcased during today's livestream. Gameplay has been captured in performance mode, but the game also features ray tracing mode.

Fortnite Adds Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick Controls in Patch 19.30

The patch is now live on all formats, but PlayStation 5 owners will have to download the new version of the game and transfer the save file from the PlayStation 4 version. This new version of Cyberpunk 2077 also supports the DualSense controller haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and the speaker.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch also introduces plenty of tweaks and new features which improve the game considerably. The game now features an improved Perk System, with all perk trees having been completely reworked with new perks and the removal of perks that were used much. Some of the new perks also bring some new combat options, like functional knife throwing.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch also introduces a new driving model, UI and menus improvements, AI improvements that make NPCs react to the player and make them smarter in combat. The map has also been improved a lot, making it easier to distinguish between main and side content.

The Gunk is Coming to Steam and Other Storefronts in Spring

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch also brings new content with free DLC in the form of new weapons available from Wilson's shop, new apartments, new customization options, the ability to change V's appearance at any time by interacting with the mirror in the apartment, multiple apartments and the ability to renovate them and more. On PC, the patch also introduces a new benchmark feature and AMD FSR support. You can find the full patch notes here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. A trial version is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.