A new Cyberpunk 2077 Color Grading Pack has been released which includes numerous color correction shaders to give the game a new look.

Created by modder ‘Simjedi’, the pack contains 39 Look-up Textures (also known as LUT) with different color shaders based on the color grading used in various popular movies, including Minority Report, Alien, Tron, Wonder Woman, Joker, Indiana Jones, Game of Thrones, The Book of Eli, and many more. There are also some custom shaders allowing for a Western, Winter, or 70’s look. If case you want to learn more about LUTs, check out this post on the Reshade forums.

Down below you’ll find the full list of color shaders that are included with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Color Grading Pack:

Cyberpunk 2077 Color Grading Pack contents Cine 01 (Alien Franchise)

Cine 02 (Apocalypse Now)

Cine 03 (Book of Eli, The)

Cine 04 (Game of Thrones)

Cine 05 (Gravity)

Cine 06 (Hateful Eight, The)

Cine 07 (House of Cards)

Cine 08 (Indiana Jones)

Cine 09 (Interstellar)

Cine 10 (Joker)

Cine 11 (Minority Report)

Cine 12 (Revenant, The)

Cine 13 (Saving Private Ryan)

Cine 14 (Tron)

Cine 15 (Wonder Woman)

Custom Mix - Beautiful Day

Custom Mix - Black & White (Blue Channel)

Custom Mix - Black & White (Green Channel)

Custom Mix - Black & White (Red Channel)

Custom Mix - Black & White (HiFi)

Custom Mix - Bleak

Custom Mix - Bronzed Over

Custom Mix - Cinematic 1

Custom Mix - Cinematic 2

Custom Mix - Cinematic 3

Custom Mix - Cinematic 4

Custom Mix - Cinematic 5

Custom Mix - Cinematic 6

Custom Mix - Cinematic 7

Custom Mix - Cinematic 8

Custom Mix - Cinematic 9

Custom Mix - Cinematic 10

Custom Mix - Contrast Brighten

Custom Mix - Cool Down

Custom Mix - Dystopia

Custom Mix - The 70's

Custom Mix - Western

Custom Mix - Winter

Custom Mix - WoFi

Neutral - Passthrough

Installation isn’t too hard but be sure to follow the installation instruction right here. Those interested in using this new color pack can download it via Nexusmods.

As expected, these color shaders are only available for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077. If you're into mods, be sure to check out the other Cyberpunk 2077 mods we covered recently, including the new lighting mod, hairstyle mod, and Ray Tracing optimization mod.