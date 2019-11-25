New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch 1.11 Rolled out Across PC/PS4/Xbox One; Allows Up to 4-Player Parties in Gun Game
Infinity Ward has rolled out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch 1.11 across PC and consoles, which allows up to 4-player parties to hop into Gun Game.
After last week’s major title update, the Modern Warfare team has now rolled out a smaller patch across all platforms. In addition to the above, this new patch packs various fixes and moves FFA to the filter menu, turns off spawn cameras for HQ and Hardpoint and includes a minor adjustment to difficulty in Special Ops.
We’ve included the official release notes for the 1.11 patch down below:
Modern Warfare Patch 1.11 Release Notes
WHAT’S NEW
- Allowing up to 4-player parties in Gun Game
- Moving FFA to the Filter menu
- Fixing join in progress for FFA to prevent finding late-progress matches
- Turning off spawn cameras for Headquarters and Hardpoint
GENERAL FIXES:
- Removed infils for both teams when loading into Piccadilly, Search and Destroy
- Fix for a bug where the thermal optic on the PP19 Bizon would appear white while ADS
- Fix for the E.O.D. perk not allowing players to hack claymores in FFA
- Fix for various boosting and out of bounds exploits
- Fix for laser sights becoming misaligned on the P90 and MP5
- Special Operations: Minor adjustment to difficulty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC and consoles.