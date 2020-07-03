New Batman Game From WB Montreal To Feature Nemesis System With Multiple Factions – Rumor

The new Batman game currently in development by Warner Bros. Montreal is going to feature an updated version of the Nemesis system seen in Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, according to rumors.

Speaking on Twitter, TheComixKid, who proved to be reliable in the past regarding DC rumors, recently revealed that the upcoming game will feature the Nemesis System complete with different factions. Among these factions will be the Gotham City Police Department. The game will also have connections with other games, but it's not clear if they are other DC games, as previously leaked, or the Batman Arkham games.

Just a reminder here is what I heard about the new Batman game from someone who worked on it in the beginning -Bat-family playable

-multiple factions n a nemesis system that includes GCPD

-Owls were the main antagonist

-connections to other games Can August come quick enough pic.twitter.com/pijy4yUGPH — KC Walsh - Black Lives Matter (@TheComixKid) June 30, 2020

Interestingly enough, the GCPD will be hunting down Batman and his allies.

It was my understanding the GCPD were hunting you as well — KC Walsh - Black Lives Matter (@TheComixKid) June 30, 2020

Warner Bros Montreal Batman game, which is rumored to be named Gotham Knights, will apparently kick off a DC Game Universe, which will include Rocksteady Game's next title, rumored to be a Suicide Squad game as well as a next-gen Superman game.

The new Batman game will kick off a new, somewhat cohesive DC Game Universe. Shortly after it’s release this Fall, it will be followed up by a next-gen DC game from the creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise, Rocksteady Studios. The roadmap from there is foggy; sources have said that a next-gen Superman game (NOT ROCKSTEADY) is also in the works at WB, but nothing confirmed yet.

Warner Bros Montreal's Batman game is supposedly getting revealed next month. We will keep you updated on it as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.