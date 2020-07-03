New Apple Card Web Portal Lets Customers View and Pay Bills Online

Apple has launched a new web portal for Apple Card users that allows them to view their statements and pay bills online.

The website is available at card.apple.com and can only be accessed by existing customers. There is no way for new users to apply for an Apple Card from this website yet.

macOS Big Sur Will Install Software Updates Faster Than Ever

When you log in to card.apple.com, you can view your payment schedule, upcoming payments, statements, contact support and access various settings which let you add your bank account and more. Previously, users had to rely on the Wallet app on iPhone to manage their Apple Card. There was no way for users to manage it even from a Mac.

The company has also added support for Apple Card monthly installment plans to be used when purchases are made from the online Apple Store. This works on any platform and browser now. Previously users had to use the Apple Store app for iOS or Safari browser on Mac. A new payment option under each product page on the Apple Store website shows the monthly installments that users would have to pay if they use their Card.

Note that Apple still does not have a Wallet app for iPad or Mac, so it is good to see them expand Card management to the web. This not only makes it accessible to customers with Macs and iPads, it also allows customers with Windows PCs or Android devices to login from their browsers and manage their Apple Card.

Historically, Apple has tied down many features to its devices but since last year, the company has been creating web fronts for its services. It started with Apple Music on the web, and later the company also launched Apple TV+ website. It seems that Apple is finally understanding that to get more users to use its services, it has to reach them wherever they are, through a web browser.