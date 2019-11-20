Apple might be working on Music & TV apps for Windows, as per job listing

Apple is working on a new generation of media apps for Windows, as per a new job listing on LinkedIn. Even though Apple has killed off iTunes, and replaced it with Music, Podcasts and TV apps, the old iTunes app still exists on Windows.

iTunes is the most popular free app on the Microsoft Store for Windows, despite its low rating. Users use iTunes regularly for Apple Music, iPhone and iPad syncing, and Movies and TV show purchases. For now, Windows users have to use a browser to stream Apple TV+ content, which means that they do not get the best-in-class experience that iOS, iPadOS and macOS users get. Dependency on the Apple TV+ website also means that users cannot download content to watch offline.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER Ultimate Flagship Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 4608 Cores & 16 Gbps GDDR6 Memory

As per the LinkedIn job post, first spotted by Neowin, Apple posted a job opening 3 weeks ago for 'Senior Software Engineer- Windows Media Apps'.

This is an excerpt from the job post:

The Media Apps team is looking for a creative Senior Software Engineer to work on the next generation of media apps for Windows. You will help build innovative features that will delight millions of customers around the world.

In the job description, Apple specifies that UWP (Universal Windows Platform) experience is a big plus. This is interesting as Microsoft has not been focusing on UWP for some time now, which pushed some users to even consider it dead. At such a time, if Apple is looking to build media apps like TV or Music based on UWP, it means that they would want to bring the apps to Xbox as well. From the list of popular platforms that Apple has released its TV app on, gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation have been obvious omissions.

Apple has been very aggressive with Apple TV+ marketing and released apps for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac. For the first time, Apple also released apps for Samsung Smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Until Apple releases new media apps for Windows, users will have to rely on tv.apple.com to stream Apple TV+ content.