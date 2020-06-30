New AMD Radeon Adrenalin Beta Driver Supports Graphics Hardware Scheduling

A new AMD Radeon Adrenalin beta driver (20.5.1) has been released to add support for Graphics Hardware Scheduling, a feature added in the latest Windows 10 May 2020 update by Microsoft. Do note that only the Radeon RX 5600 and 5700 graphics cards support the feature.

Keith already checked out Graphics Hardware Scheduling on NVIDIA's graphics cards, in case you want the lowdown on what it does exactly. You can download the AMD Radeon Adrenalin beta driver here. Check out the changelog notes below.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.1 Out Now, Optimized for Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Support For

Windows May 2020 Update AMD is excited to provide beta support for Microsoft’s Graphics Hardware Scheduling feature. By moving scheduling responsibilities from software into hardware, this feature has the potential to improve GPU responsiveness and to allow additional innovation in GPU workload management in the future. This feature is available on Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.



Known Issues for this AMD Radeon Adrenalin beta driver