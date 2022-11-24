New Alien AAA Game Is in Development by Grasshopper Manufacturer – Rumor

A new Alien AAA project is currently in development by a well-known Japanese studio, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported by Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming, a new triple-A project based on the popular franchise is in the works by Goichi Suda's Grasshopper Manufacturer, the No More Heroes series developer. Not much else is known about this game other than the fact that it will be a survival horror game in the vein of Resident Evil and Dead Space and that it will release next year.

Sources, who have provided documents and information under the condition of anonymity have shown that a new AAA Alien game is in development with a tentative holiday 2023 release.

UPDATE – Sources have said that Grasshopper Manufacturer will be developing the project.

The report also reveals that an Alien: Isolation sequel is either in development or is being pitched. The developer behind this game is not yet known.

The same source, who provided the documentation and concept art of the Alien title has also said that an Alien: Isolation sequel is either in development or is currently being pitched. The developer behind the game wasn’t given, but presumably, Creative Assembly could be working on the project. For now, Insider Gaming would like to report this title heavily under the RUMOR category until more corroboration or reports are provided.

The Alien franchise is among the most popular movie franchises ever, and plenty of video games based on it have been released over the years. The aforementioned Alien: Isolation is among the best of them, while the latest, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, isn't a particularly good game, as highlighted by Kai in his review:

The Colonial Marines and military types of the Aliens universe would normally be a perfect fit for the style of co-op shooter that Cold Iron Studios was aiming for but unfortunately Aliens: Fireteam Elite misses the mark by a wide margin. Instead of celebrating the sheer power of the Colonial Marines, these three-man fireteams are simply trying to survive being mobbed down by waves of mindless, fast-moving zombies with the added ability of being able to crawl on walls. The potential of building up a badass Doc was quickly ruined with the realization that there just isn't much incentive to keep grinding away for minimal returns. I've played through the Aliens: Fireteam Elite campaign once and a bit more for this reviewer in particular, it's game over, man.