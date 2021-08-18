Netflix is Rolling Out Spatial Audio Support for iPhone and iPad

Spatial Audio support is finally coming to Netflix and it is rolling out to users around the globe as we speak.

Spatial Audio Support is Coming to Netflix, Make Sure You Enable it from Control Center Ahead of Time

Confirmed by Netflix itself to 9to5Mac, the update is rolling out to everyone as we speak. But keep in mind that in order to listen to something in Spatial Audio, you must have supported hardware as well and currently it is just the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. You also need the latest version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 installed on your devices.

With Spatial Audio enabled and running, you will be able to experience an extremely vast soundstage. The feature tracks your head movement to create an immersive audio experience as if the whole thing is actually happening around you, or more specifically, around your ears. Think of it as a complete theater-like experience but at the comfort of your couch.

In order to make sure that Spatial Audio is enabled on your iPhone and iPad, simply bring up Control Center, tap and hold on the volume bar and then tap on Spatial Audio. Enable the feature, obviously.