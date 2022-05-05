NetEase Games Launches U.S. Studio Jackalope Games to Develop PC and Console Games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, announced today the launch of its first U.S.-based first-party studio Jackalope Games.

The new studio, which will be working on PC and consoles games, is led by industry veteran Jack Emmert, who has worked on titles such as City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and DC Universe Online.

NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive. We share the same passion-- to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games.

While Jackalope Games will be the Chinese company's first first-party studio in the United States, it will operate independently and maintain creative autonomy in game development and publishing. The studio's first project, which has yet to be announced, is being fully funded by the Chinese company.

NetEase Games has been aggressively attempting to enter the PC and console space in recent times. The Chinese company has invested in multiple Western companies, acquired Grasshopper Manufacture, opened new studios in Canada, China, and Japan, and even hired Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi to lead a brand new studio focused on the development of global console games.