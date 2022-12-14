NETAC Delivers Up To DDR5-8000 Memory With Its Z-RGB Lineup

NETAC has become the latest memory manufacturer to announce its extreme DDR5-8000 kits for high-end desktop PCs.

NETA Goes Ultra High-End With DDR5-8000 Memory Kits, Z-RGB Lineup Equipped With Hynix A-Die

Earlier this month, G.Skill announced its DDR5-8000 Trident Z5 extreme speed memory kits which launched in retail for a starting price of $529.99 US. NETAC has now become the second memory maker to offer DDR5-8000 kits which are featured within the new Z-RGB lineup. The NETAC Z-RGB memory kits feature a large heatsink with chrome-silver plating & a large RGB diffuser on the top. The memory modules use a 1.8mm thick aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the DRAM and the PMIC featured on the PCB. The memory is available in black and silver colors. As a plus, the silver model makes use of the electroplated silver process to give a more premium look.

The NETAC Z-RGB DDR5 lineup comes in six flavors starting with the most entry-level DDR5-6000 spec which offers 36-36-36-96 CL timings (1.35V), followed by DDR5-6200 (32-38-38-96 @1.35V), DDR5-6600 (34-40-40-105 @1.4V), DDR5-7200 (34-45-45-115 @1.4V) and DDR5-7600 (36-46-46-122 @1.4V). The top-spec is the aforementioned DDR5-8000 memory kit which comes with CL timings rated at 38-48-48-128 and a voltage of 1.5V. All six DDR5 memory kits come in either 16 GB or 32 GB flavors (dual-channel modules).

NETAC Z-RGB DDR5 Memory Kit Specifications (Image Credits: ITHome):

NETAC states that they are using the latest SK Hynix A-Die to power its Z-RGB DDR5 memory line. NETAC plans to offer compatibility on both AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel 12/13th Gen platforms but we can't say for sure if these are XMP or EXPO certified. As of right now, NETAC hasn't confirmed when it plans to release them or what the prices would be like but we can expect more info at CES 2023 which is a few weeks from now.

News Sources: ITHome, Videocardz