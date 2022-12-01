G.Skill DDR5-8000 Extreme Speed Trident Z5 Memory Kits Now Available, Starting at $529.99 US

G.Skill has officially announced the availability of its extreme speed DDR5-8000 Trident Z5 memory kits which start at $529.99 US.

G.Skill Goes Extreme With Its Premium DDR5-8000 Trident Z5 Memory Kits For Enthusiasts

This particular Trident Z5 memory kit from G.Skill is rated at DDR5-8000 and features CL38 timings (38-48-48-128) with a voltage rating of 1.45V and capacities of 32 GB (16 GB per DIMM). This kit is a dual-channel solution and is optimized for Intel's Z790 platform and 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. I was told that the kit was only validated on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 APEX motherboard which makes sense since this kit is designed purely for overclockers and enthusiasts and the APEX right now is the best motherboard when it comes to memory overclocking.

The DDR5-8000 transfer speed alone is a 66.6% boost over the Native JEDEC speeds which are rated at just DDR5-4800. Overclockers have been pushing DDR5 kits above 10,000 Mbps but with these kits, we can see even higher world records. You can find the kits at the following retail links:

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to announce the retail release of the ultra-high frequency DDR5-8000 CL38 32GB (2x16GB) overclocked performance DRAM memory kit under the flagship Trident Z5 RGB series. Designed for use with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and compatible high-end Z790 chipset motherboards, this new DDR5-8000 memory kit specification is raising the bar for overclocked DDR5 memory speed to the next level.

Extreme Overclocked Memory Speed

On the forefront of fast DDR5 memory speeds, G.SKILL is announcing the retail availability of the ultra-high frequency DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48-128 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit. Designed as the pinnacle of DDR5 performance on current generation platforms, see the screenshot below for the validation of this overclocked DDR5-8000 memory specification on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard with the Intel Core i9-13900K processor:

Intel XMP 3.0 Support & Availability

This DDR5-8000 memory kit comes with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS. This flagship overclocked memory kit will be available in December 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.