Necromunda: Underhive Wars Full Game Giveaway [PC]
Necromunda: Underhive Wars is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Thanks to Focus Home Interactive, we're able to give away five Steam codes for the PC version of the turn-based strategy game adaptation of the Necromunda skirmish tabletop wargame, set in the wider Warhammer 40,000 universe.
Considering that the game is priced at €39.99 on Steam, the contest's overall worth is around €200. Just enter via the Gleam box below for a chance to win. The lottery will take place in a week from now - good luck!
Necromunda: Underhive Wars PC Giveaway
To find out if your system is capable enough of handling Necromunda: Underhive Wars, check out the official system requirements below.
MINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 2 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R9 270
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 30 FPS in 1920x1080 Low preset.
RECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 60 FPS in 1920x1080 High preset.
To read more about the game, read our recent review penned by Dave Aubrey.
Necromunda: Underhive Wars is a great strategy game, with pacing that leaves the entire experience marred. The slow crawl of progress is enough to drive you insane, but despite all of that, it's still a darn good time. If you have a lot of time free and enjoy Warhammer, this is a solid choice, but I'm praying we get an update with a game speed increase option - or a mod, for the PC version.
