Necromunda: Underhive Wars Full Game Giveaway [PC]

Necromunda: Underhive Wars is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Thanks to Focus Home Interactive, we're able to give away five Steam codes for the PC version of the turn-based strategy game adaptation of the Necromunda skirmish tabletop wargame, set in the wider Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Considering that the game is priced at €39.99 on Steam, the contest's overall worth is around €200. Just enter via the Gleam box below for a chance to win. The lottery will take place in a week from now - good luck!

To find out if your system is capable enough of handling Necromunda: Underhive Wars, check out the official system requirements below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 2 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R9 270 Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: 30 FPS in 1920x1080 Low preset.

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: 60 FPS in 1920x1080 High preset.



