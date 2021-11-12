Myth of Empires Launches Next Week in Early Access, Supports DLSS & RT

The war sandbox multiplayer game Myth of Empires, developed by Angela Game's T’ien-Kung Studio, will be released next Thursday on Steam Early Access, priced at $29.99 (before the 10% launch discount. The developer confirmed support for ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS.

We invite our players into a realistic and beautiful, yet merciless world set in ancient Asia, where they will aim to unite the world through alliances, or conquer it all by force. Players will be able to switch between PvE and PvP servers - so-called “counties” - which are linked to one main server to wage global war or unite players from all over the world. Brave an unforgiving world filled with bandits, wild animals, and hostile players. Stave off hunger with meat collected through hunting, and collect resources from the world to build your fort.

New environments: Snowy mountains, deserts, swamps, caves, and an all-new weather system.

Engage enemies in intense, tactical combat. Control the direction of your strikes to maximize their impact and damage.

Craft dozens of different kinds of weapons and armor of different tiers to help you in battle. Make swords, spears, halberds, axes, throwing weapons, crossbows, bows, shields, and more!

New animals: Elephants, rhinos, crocodiles, butterflies, fish, and more.

Construct your very own customized structures piece by piece, and build siege weapons including ballistas, catapults, trebuchets and siege ladders to wreak havoc upon enemy fortresses.

Recruit NPCs through peaceful means or by force and have them collect resources, craft items, hunt, or fight alongside you. Tame horses that you can ride into battle, or breed them to make horses with attributes more suited to your needs.

PVE and PVP servers will be available in Asia, North America, and Europe.

A robust guild system allows players to form factions with their friends. Work together to fend off enemy attacks, conquer your server, and reign supreme!

New gameplay and content: County, province and fortress siege battles, as well as improved voice-chat, a new trade system, and character voices.

Check out the newest Myth of Empires trailer below.

