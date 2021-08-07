Scalpers Selling MSI’s Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X Graphics Card For Over $1000 US at Newegg

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards will launch in the retail segment on 11th August but it looks like a 3rd party seller (scalpers to be precise) over at Newegg has already listed the card up for sale.

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X Graphics Card On Sale At Newegg For $1099 US By Scalper

The MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X is a high-end graphics card that features a custom design based around the AMD Navi 23 (RDNA 2) GPU. The graphics card will have an MSRP of $379 US though, given the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card under $500 US. For the MSI variant, the 3rd party seller is based in China and has listed the card for a price of $1099 US.

It should be advised to stay away from such listings as these are insanely bad scalper prices and the Radeon RX 6700 XT can be seen listed for a lower price of around $800-$900 US. The card will also take 7-32 days to ship which is just ridiculous. No one should be paying over $1000 US for a mid-tier graphics card and Newegg should be taking action against such sellers who are not only breaking an NDA but also taking advantage of consumers who have been trying to get a graphics card.

AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which features 11.06 Billion transistors packed within a 237mm2 die. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24 which should launch sometime later.

The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with a total of 2048 stream processors which will be clocked at up to 2589 MHz. The card also rocks 32 MB Infinity Cache and features an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface at pin speeds of 16 Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256 GB/s.

The RX 6600 XT graphics card is powered by a single 8-pin power connector though that will vary depending on the custom model. The TBP for the card is rated at 160W which is 10W higher than the Radeon RX 5600 XT and 65W lower than the Radeon RX 5700 XT. Here you get to see the huge efficiency uplift that RDNA 2 architecture is able to deliver. Both the higher clocks and architecture-specific enhancements deliver a nice jump in performance while keeping the power draw lower vs RDNA 1.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is going to launch on the 11th of August with reviews coming in the next couple of days. The card will be available in several custom flavors with a retail price starting at $379 US but realistically, we should expect the pricing to be well over $500 US.

Thanks, Koti for the tip!