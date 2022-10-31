Menu
Myst Remake Developers Announce Riven Remake; Currently in Development

Ule Lopez
Oct 31, 2022, 09:47 AM EDT
RIven, the legendary sequel to the equally legendary Myst is going to get its remake treatment by the developers at Cyan. It will be treated as a remake from the ground up and will include a fully traversable 3D world alongside several other improvements. Currently the team announced that the game is now in development.

For those not in the know. RIven is the second game in the Myst series. It's set to happen immediately after the events of Myst as Atrus (the character that assisted you in the best ending of the game) asks for your help to free his wife from the power-hungry Gehn. This game was born as a point-and-click adventure game with immersive environments.

Now, the development team at Cyan has confirmed that they are developing a remake of this legendary title. You can see the announcement trailer that was posted on Cyan's Twitter page below:

According to Cyan, the remake of Riven will be fully traversable in 3D space, much like in the Myst remake. Any other supported navigation methods will be announced at a later date. As such, you should expect to see and inspect those beautiful environments. Of course, the puzzles will also come back in this game, as the player will have to travel through the Age of Riven and solve puzzles to access new areas.

Unfortunately, we don't know much else about the upcoming remake of Riven as Cyan has stated that more information regarding the release date, available platforms, system specifications, and more will be revealed later. However, they also noted that this isn't the Starry Expanse project. The development team in charge of this remake was only assisted by the team that is developing the Starry Expanse project.

This also means that players who already own Riven will not gain access to this game for free. This new Riven is not an update or upgrade; it's a modern from-the-ground-up remake that has required (and will continue to require) a substantial investment of resources. We'll keep you updated as more details regarding the Riven remake come up.

