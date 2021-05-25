MSI’s Summit E16 Flip Evo Refreshes with Intel Tiger Lake Processors

Xotic PC has listed the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo with two CPU options, and these two CPU options include the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and the Intel Core i5-1155G7 processors. Both of these processors are part of Intel's upcoming Tiger lake refresh. The Core i7 Summit E16 Flip model is listed at $1,699, while the i5 Summit E16 Flip model retails at $1,499. But models can already be customized and preordered.

These upcoming models use the onboard Intel Iris Xe Graphics to power the 16-inch QHD screen; the Intel Iris Xe graphics has a total of 96 execution units. This means that the Intel Iris Xe has more execution units than Intel's discrete GPU, which features eighty execution units. This may show that the upcoming Iris architectures offer more performance when compared to Intel’s own Xe-LP-based discrete GPU.

Each MSI summit listing showcases some of the technical specifications of the unreleased processors. Each listing has the processor's name, the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and the Intel Core i5-1155G7, the base clock speed, and the max turbo clock speed. The Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor features a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and has a max turbo clock speed of 4.5 GHz, while the Intel Core i7-1195G7 features a higher base and turbo clock speed of 2.9 GHz and 5.0 GHz, respectively.

Sadly, that is all the information given through the listings regarding the Intel Tiger Lake refresh processors. However, the listing showcases that both laptops will feature a 16" QHD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 in a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This higher refresh rate is perfect for high-action gamers who enjoy racing simulators or FPS games.

Both laptop's screens will feature 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and support for touch screen actions. They are rated for three to five hours and weigh 4.19 lbs, making them perfect for a mobile gaming setup.

They are both listed with a starting price of $1,699 for the core i7-1195G7 model, while the Intel core i5-115G7 model has $1,499. Both models can be customized and preordered to fit your specific gaming needs best!