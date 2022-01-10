MSI Shows off Its Next-Gen Spatium PCIe Gen 5 SSD, Phison’s First Design Based on The PS5026-E26 Controller

MSI has teased its next-generation PCIe Gen 5 SSD which will be part of its new Spatium brand and feature Phison's latest Gen 5 controller.

MSI Teases It's Next-Gen Spatium PCIe Gen 5 SSD AIC, Features Phison's Ultra-Fast Gen 5 E26 Controller

This is just a teaser for now so the information might be a bit limited that MSI is sharing but we know that the manufacturer is hard at work to make its name in the SSD segment with the new Spatium brand. We have tested several Spatium SSDs, both Gen 4 and Gen 3, and found them to be very solid storage solutions and also some of the fastest available in the market. But MSI isn't stopping there.

As you can see, the Spatium PCIe Gen 5 SSD shown by MSI comes in an AIC form factor. It features the next-gen Phison PS5026-E26 controller which is PCIe Gen 5.0 ready and also has the NVMe 2.0 interface. The card is expected to offer advanced sequential read and write performance. This isn't the only AIC that MSI is working on as they've also teased their M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen 5 too which is being shipped with the top-end MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard.

From what Phison has already revealed, the PS5026-E26 controller that will be featured on next-gen SSDs such as the MSI Spatium is Gen 5.0 x4 compliant with transfer speeds rated at 128 GT/s. The controller will be based on the 12nm TSMC process node, feature 8-channel with 32-enables & offer up to 32 TB capacities.

The performance is rated at sequential reads of up to 12 GB/s & writes of up to 11 GB/s. The 4K Random Read performance is rated at 1,500K IOPS and 2,000K Read IOPS. The demo shown by Phison during CES 2022 blew past those speeds, delivering almost 14 GB/s of Read and almost 13 GB/s of Write speeds. Expect more information on the Gen 5 SSDs by Computex 2022.