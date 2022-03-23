MSI Rolls Out AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 CPU Support BIOS on 500, 400 & 300 Series Motherboards

MSI has rolled out its official AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 CPU support BIOS on its 500, 400, and 300 series motherboards.

Press Release: AMD recently announced the latest “Zen 3” and “Zen 2” new processors are coming to the market very soon for DIY users, which includes the ground-breaking AMD 3D V-Cache technology processor, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Moreover, the mainstream Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 5 5500, Ryzen 5 4600G, Ryzen 5 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100 are all here for different levels of system builds.

All MSI 500-, 400- and 300-Series Motherboards Comprehensively Support the Latest Ryzen™ 5000 & 4000 Processors with AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.6c

MSI is committed to delivering gamers and creators the best experiences. This is why BIOS update is always great for most users. The latest AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.6c BIOS was released for some MSI 500- and 400-series motherboards. The purpose of AGESA 1.2.0.6c is not only for better compatibility but also for maximizing AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D performance. For the older 300-series motherboards, we will release the AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.6c beta BIOS by the end of April.

Please refer to the following chart for more information.

BIOS Version BIOS Now (MSI) By the end of April (MSI) 1206c (Ryzen 7 5800X3D maximize) 500-Series motherboards 400 MAX-Series motherboards 500-Series motherboards 400 MAX-Series motherboards 400 non-MAX-Series motherboards (Beta) 300-Series motherboards (Beta) 1205 (Latest Ryzen CPU support*) 400 non-MAX-Series motherboards Older 300-Series motherboards

For our users, MSI will continue to update the latest news. Please follow MSI officials and check the product pages for BIOS updates.