MSI Releasing Godzilla Themed RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GPU

MSI Gaming is collaborating with Toho Co. to create a conceptual Godzilla graphics card — the MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x GODZILLA.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x GODZILLA GPU was leaked by "WhyCry" over at VideoCardz, who states that the specifications of the GPU are based on the MSI RTX 3070 LHR SUPRIM SE which released this last June. Some highlights of the specifications are boost clock speeds reaching as high as 1785 MHz utilizing MSI's Dragon Center software, a dual 8-pin power connector an activated light hash rate, and a thermal design point of 240 watts.



The premium SUPRIM x GODZILLA centric GPU is stylized in a dark brushed aluminum casing, showcasing a black and blood red coloring, an orangish flame emanating off artwork of the infamous gargantuan lizard, and the synonymous Godzilla logo located on the faceplate. Fans of the giant movie monster will be pleased with the care put into making a one-of-a-kind GPU that roars as loud as Gojira himself.

It is fitting for MSI to create a Godzilla themed GPU due to their mascot is a red dragon aptly named Dragon Lucky. The mascot has appeared in several MSI products, from toys, clothing, accessories and other paraphernalia.

MSI is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and is planning on an anniversary themed GPU later this year.

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. — MSI

The film Gojira, directed by Ishirō Honda, was released in Japanese theaters in 1954. Two years later, American audiences were introduced to the monumental movie monster, with the movie's title renamed Godzilla, King of the Monsters! Since the movie's release, thirty five more films followed starring the titular character. Godzilla has also graced several comic book series and both broadcast and streaming channels have created animated series and movies which have appeared over the last several decades.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x GODZILLA GPU is set to launch later this year.

Source: VideoCardz, MSI