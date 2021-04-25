MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X Motherboard Hits A Blistering Fast DDR4 7200 MHz Frequency World Record

The DDR4 memory frequency world record has once again been shattered on the Intel Rocket Lake platform and it's MSI that's holding the charge. With its brand new MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard, MSI was able to achieve the highest frequency ever recorded with DDR4 memory.

MSI Achieves A Record-Breaking DDR4 7200 MHz Memory Frequency Overclock With Its Z590 Unify-X Motherboard

During the launch of the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop platform, MSI had achieved a world record OC of DDR4 7156 MHz with its MEG Z590I Unify motherboard. However, MSI's renowned overclocker, Toppc (from Taiwan), has taken things to the extreme. Using the latest MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X, the overclocker was able to achieve the fastest DDR4 memory frequency ever.

Using Kingston's HyperX Predator 16 GB (8 GB x 2)memory, Toppc hit an impressive DDR4 7200 MHz on the said motherboard. For the purpose of overclocking the DDR4 DIMMs and fine-tuning the IMC, Intel's Core i9-11900K was set to only 2 core and 2 threads enabled and down-clocked to 1.5 GHz with a voltage supply of 1.505V.

MSI DDR4 Memory Frequency World Record Overclock Submission at Hwbot:

The overclock was achieved on LN2 cooling and the timings for the DDR4 DIMMs were set to CL58-63-63-63-2 3600 MHz (1:27). As for the motherboard itself, the MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X is designed to achieve memory world records. You can see the CPU-z validation of the DDR4 7200 MHz overclock in the following screenshot (link here):

The board features two DDR4 DIMM slots, making it perfect for the memory overclockers, and houses an insane 16+2 phase VRM design with 90A power stages. It also rocks an 8 layer PCB with a 2oz copper design and will be launching in both standard Unify and the OC-ready Unify-X designs. As for pricing, we can expect around $300-$350 US MSRPs for the boards and a launch is expected soon.