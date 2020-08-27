MSI has just introduced the latest addition to its MPG line of products, the MPG GF series power supplies. The trio of power supplies that are being announced today will be fully compatible with NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce graphics cards which are expected to be unveiled on the 1st of September.

MSI Unveils MPG GF Series Power Supplies in 850W, 750W & 650W Variants - Designed For Next-Generation NVIDIA Graphics Cards

The MSI MPG GF series is not only the first PSUs to launch under the MPG brand but also MSI's first power supply units. With NVIDIA launching its next-generation GeForce graphics cards next week, it looks like MSI took the opportunity to announce its latest products for a new generation of NVIDIA GPUs.

MSI's MPG GF PSUs come in three flavors starting with the A650GF, the A750GF, and A850GF being the top-listed model. All power supplies come with high-quality components such as all Japanese solid-state capacitors that are rated to operate stably with a peak temperature of 105C and a fully modular design. All three PSU are also 80 Plus Gold rated and are backed by a 10-year warranty by MSI.







MSI unveils it's very first and very own power supply products: the MPG GF Series. The MPG GF Series has three models including A650GF, A750GF, and A850GF. Notably, the MPG GF Series can support all the way to the latest NVIDIA graphics cards. Prepared for the highest of requirements, MPG GF Series’ IO supports VGA port up to 3 x 8-pin and CPU port up to 2 x 8-pin or supports VGA 4 x 8-pin and CPU 1 x 8-pin installation method. via MSI

Following are the product pages for each respective MSI MPG GF Series PSU:

Looking at the design, the MSI MPG GF series PSUs feature a traditional ATX form factor with a fan blowing in air through the mesh grill panel on the top. The PSUs feature a wide connector variety including up to four 8-pin slots dedicated to PCIe graphics, up to two 8-pin slots dedicated to CPU, a standard 24-pin ATX connector, and four 6-pin plugs for SATA and Peripherals.







MSI's MPG GF series will also be shipping with a bundled 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power adapter which would allow direct use with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Founder Edition graphics cards. The 12-pin connector was confirmed by NVIDIA yesterday in an informative power and thermal video for their next-generation cards. Expect pricing and release dates of these PSUs to be announced relatively soon.